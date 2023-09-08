Giants: Daniel Jones needs to change the narrative in Week 1

Nov 13, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) warms up before a game against the Houston Texans at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants need their franchise quarterback to deliver in Week 1. With a crucial divisional matchup to kick off the 2023 season, Daniel Jones needs to rise to the occasion against the Dallas Cowboys.

The narrative surrounding Jones on primetime is largely negative at this point. Throughout the majority of his career, Jones has struggled to find wins on big stages- especially against Dallas. But in Week 1, the Giants’ $160-million man has an opportunity to change the narrative once and for all.

Daniel Jones’ career struggles

So far, Jones has a 1-6 career record against the Dallas Cowboys. To make matters worse, Jones is historically terrible in primetime regular season matches, owning a 2-10 record on the big stage. The odds are stacked against him in Week 1, but with an improved offensive lineup around him, Jones has an opportunity to pull off a massive upset.

The Giants have finally given Jones the keys to success

While it is true that Jones has struggled to beat the Cowboys throughout his career, wins and losses are not player statistics; they are team statistics. And, unfortunately for Jones, the Giants have put some awful football teams on the field for the past five years.

This year, though, New York’s offense is as loaded as it has ever been. Superstar RB Saquon Barkley is back in form and is now joined by another elite playmaker in TE Darren Waller. Big Blue also has a trio of speedy receivers with the ability to take the top off of opposing defenses.

Now, with a full arsenal of weapons at his disposal, Jones has finally been given the keys to success. The Giants are in a prime position to pull off an upset on Sunday night.