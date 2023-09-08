Giants coin their starting guards for Week 1 against Dallas

Sep 26, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) gains yards after the catch as New York Giants offensive guard Ben Bredeson (68) blocks against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants have finalized their starting offensive line for the Week 1 face-off against the Dallas Cowboys this upcoming Sunday night. During both training camp and preseason, the team engaged in some intense position battles, frequently rotating guards to evaluate all available options.

Giants’ Starting Guards Announced

However, Head Coach Brian Daboll broke the suspense on Friday by revealing the team’s starting guards: Ben Bredeson on the left and Mark Glowinski on the right.

Ben Bredeson: The Emerging Force on the Left

Bredeson, a 25-year-old who was drafted in the fourth round, is coming off the best season of his career. Last year, he was on the field for 621 snaps and surrendered a mere 12 pressures. He accomplished this feat despite nursing an injury mid-season.

Bredeson is expected to bring reliable run-blocking and competent pass-blocking skills, providing quarterback Daniel Jones with the precious pocket time he needs. Paired with star left tackle Andrew Thomas, the duo is poised to make the left side of the line a well-oiled machine.

The Right Side: A Tale of Investment and Expectation

The right side of the line, however, is where the narrative becomes a tad speculative. In the 2022 offseason, when the Giants were desperately seeking to bolster their offensive line, new General Manager Joe Schoen decided to invest in Mark Glowinski. Formerly with the Indianapolis Colts, Glowinski comes with an $8.35 million cap hit for the upcoming season. Next year, the Giants have the option to either release him—saving $5.7 million—or retain him at a $7.2 million cap hit.

Last season, Glowinski was on the field for 1,169 snaps at right guard and allowed 37 pressures, including five sacks, five quarterback hits, and 27 quarterback hurries. Although he put forth some commendable performances later in the season, he had a rocky start.

Teamed up with second-year tackle Evan Neal, the Giants are hoping the right side of the line can be a cornerstone of solid performances. If they deliver, this will offer Jones the extra seconds he needs in the pocket, thereby enhancing the Giants’ passing game.

The Promising Backup: Josh Ezeudu

The Giants haven’t lost faith in second-year lineman Josh Ezeudu either. Missing some playtime due to a neck injury during his rookie year, Ezeudu took part in only 290 snaps and allowed 15 pressures and three sacks at left guard. However, his preseason performance—giving up three pressures over 64 offensive snaps—suggests that he still needs some seasoning. The former third-round pick has all the physical attributes to evolve into a reliable player, yet hasn’t shown enough progress to earn a starting job for now.