Giants feeling a ‘sense of urgency’ to finally beat the Cowboys in Week 1

Nov 24, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) sacks New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) during the second half of the game between the Cowboys and the Giants at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants are sick and tired of losing to the Dallas Cowboys. It’s been a long time since Big Blue has topped the Cowboys, losing their last four matchups with America’s Team. The two NFC East rivals will face off again on primetime to kick off Week 1 of the 2023 regular season, and New York is feeling the pressure to win.

Giants feel a “sense of urgency” to beat the Cowboys

In a recent interview with Good Morning Football, new Giants superstar TE Darren Waller revealed his team’s mentality entering the crucial regular-season opener. Waller detailed how head coach Brian Daboll has brought up the Giants’ recent struggles against the Cowboys.

“[The Cowboys] have set the standard in the division as far as playing at a high level, having a lot of talent,” Waller told the GMFB crew. “That’s the team you gotta beat to say that you are the king of this division and it’s a sense of urgency.”

Will Big Blue rise to the occasion?

With the game being on primetime, all eyes will be on this heated divisional matchup. Plenty has been made about Dak Prescott’s win streak against the Giants as the Cowboys’ quarterback has won ten in a row against New York.

The Giants are currently 3.5-point underdogs against Dallas despite being at home against their rival. After losing five straight season openers from 2017 to 2021 (twice against Dallas), Big Blue started their 2022 season off with a dramatic victory over the Tennessee Titans. The Giants will be aiming to get their 2023 season off to a similarly hot start this Sunday night against the pesky Cowboys.