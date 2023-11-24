Giants could wind up with 3 picks inside the top 50 in 2024 NFL Draft

Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants are 3-8 and barrelling toward a top pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. After making a mid-season trade to acquire extra draft capital, the Giants are in possession of three early draft picks that could all land inside the top 50 selections by season’s end.

The Giants could have three picks inside the top-50

The Giants’ own first-round pick will likely be a top-five selection. As things stand, they currently hold the fifth-overall pick with a decisive Week 12 matchup forthcoming that could severely alter their draft selection. This pick could easily rise up the order and become a top-three selection by season’s end.

In combination with their first-round pick, Big Blue also has two second-round draft picks. The first of which being their own selection and the second of which being the Seattle Seahawks’ draft pick they received from the Leonard Williams trade.

The Seahawks’ second-round pick continues to rise

Following the Seattle Seahawks’ Thanksgiving loss on Thursday Night Football, their second-round draft pick owned by the Giants dropped from 53rd overall to 52nd, per Tankathon. As the 6-5 Seahawks continue to drop games, their pick continues to rise, nearing closer to becoming a top-50 selection in possession of Big Blue.

The Seahawks are on a two-game losing streak with upcoming matchups against two juggernauts, the Dallas Cowboys and the San Fransisco 49ers. They also face another playoff-contending team in the Pittsburgh Steelers later in the season. More losses could be on the horizon in Seattle.

The Giants’ own second-round pick being near the first round is valuable

The Seahawks’ second-round pick will be the latter of New York’s two selections in the round. Their own second-round draft pick is currently slotted at 36th overall, making it the fourth-overall pick on day two.

Having a pick that high in the second round gives New York a legitimate chance of landing two first-round prospects in this draft class. Late first-rounders often slide into the beginning of the second round where the G-Men will be picking.

Regardless of how the final six weeks of the season play out, the Giants are sitting in a position to possess loads of valuable draft capital in 2024. General manager Joe Schoen will have some crucial decisions to make in the upcoming draft.