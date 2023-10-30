Giants trade DL Leonard Williams to Seattle for incredible draft capital

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants have added to a season filled with headlines as they’ve traded former Pro Bowl defensive lineman Leonard Williams to the Seattle Seahawks for two future draft picks.

The NFL broke the news on Twitter moments ago as the 29-year-old defensive end prepares to make his way to his third team since entering the league:

TRADE: Seahawks finalizing deal to acquire Giants DL Leonard Williams in exchange for a 2024 second-round pick and a 2025 fifth-round pick. (via @RapSheet & @MikeGarafolo) pic.twitter.com/kzOwHkDNF3 — NFL (@NFL) October 30, 2023

The Giants Received Great Draft Compensation

With the Oct. 31 NFL trade deadline just over 24 hours away, the Giants brought back a 2024 second-round pick and a 2025 fifth-round pick — both of which contrast from the former No. 6 overall selection in 2015. New York is reportedly taking on the $10 million due to Williams, who is slated for unrestricted free agency in 2024.

Williams started in seven of his eight appearances for the Giants this season. He ranked No. 11 in tackles (21) among all Giants defensive ends. Williams was one of four to get on the board in the sacks department with 1.5 takedowns but was found expendable by the Giants’ front office.

The Giants’ defense has done well to limit opposing quarterbacks but has struggled against the run as one of only four teams to allow 1,000-plus yards on the ground thus far.

It remains to be seen what effect Williams’ absence will have on a defensive unit that has been one of the only positives to show for in New York through eight weeks of action. The Giants now have 13 picks over the next two years.