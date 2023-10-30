Giants’ Daniel Jones cleared for return, backup taken to hospital

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants were hitting their stride with backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor filling in for starter Daniel Jones in Weeks 6 and 7. An injury to Taylor’s rib cage in the Giants’ latest 13–10 loss to the New York Jets interrupted their momentum, but it’s not all bad news for Big Blue on the injury report.

Giants’s Taylor Still in Hospital After Taking Vicious Hit

The Giants shared the news via Twitter following the loss:

Tyrod Taylor was taken to Hackensack Medical Center for further examination and testing after he left today’s game. It was determined he suffered injury to his rib cage. He will remain in HUMC overnight for observation. — New York Giants (@Giants) October 29, 2023

Taylor went down in the second quarter after Jets LB CJ Mosley aided teammate Quinton Jefferson in bringing him down on the right sideline after a botched pass attempt. The Giants were down 7-3 at the time with Taylor having gone 4-7 for eight passing yards.

Wincing in pain, Taylor took a moment to get up before doubling over once on the sideline. Backup QB Tommy DeVito came in and was able to give the G-Men a 10-7 lead after the halftime break, but Big Blue was unable to hold on to the advantage and fell to 2-6 as a result.

Taylor’s injury is a big blow to the Giants, but good news has come in the wake of it. Jones has been cleared for contact and is slated for a return to action in Week 9 against the Las Vegas Raiders, per Paul Schwartz of the New York Post.

Daniel Jones is No Longer Limited Due to His Neck Injury

Jones has missed the last three weeks for the Giants after going down with a neck injury in their Week 5 loss to the Miami Dolphins. He had been a limited participant in practice for over a week leading up to his clearance.

Head coach Brian Daboll emphasized that Jones is the starter under center despite strong play from Taylor in his stead. The latest string of injuries and recoveries likely eliminates any shadow of a doubt on that stance further.

The Giants will travel to Allegiant Stadium to take on the Raiders on Sunday, Nov. 5 at 4:25 pm EST. The Raiders defense does not get after the quarterback with vigor, only notching 15 sacks on the year — good for second-fewest in the NFL. However, their secondary has done well at closing off the end zone, conceding only nine passing TDs thus far.