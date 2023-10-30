Giants currently hold 4th overall pick in 2024 Draft following Week 8 loss

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants’ season is not going as planned. Entering the year with playoff aspirations, the 2-6 Giants are spiraling out of control. The postseason feels far out of reach for a Big Blue team that finished their Week 8 loss with -9 passing yards.

With such little hope left for the rest of the season, fans have begun to turn their attention toward draft season. Each loss contributes toward a higher draft pick for the Giants, who currently hold a top-five pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Giants currently hold the 4th overall pick in the 2024 draft

According to Tankathon, the Giants currently hold the fourth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. The Arizona Cardinals hold the first overall pick, followed by the Chicago Bears (from the Carolina Panthers), the Bears once again (their own pick), then Big Blue.

The Panthers’ win in Week 8 is hugely important for Big Blue. If Carolina continues to win games, New York could slot ahead of the Bears in the draft order. Chicago could potentially be seeking a top quarterback prospect this offseason — a position Big Blue might also be in the market to draft.

Who could the Giants target with their top draft pick?

There is a slew of talent at the top of the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft class. If New York does decide to enter the quarterback market, they — along with every other QB-needy team — will be longing for the consensus first-overall pick, USC quarterback Caleb Williams.

However, UNC quarterback Drake Maye would be a great consolation prize. Maye is beginning to receive consideration as the QB1 in the class, or at least the QB 1b to 1a Williams.

If Daniel Jones remains the team’s franchise quarterback, adding some protection up front would be a wise decision. Penn State OT Olu Fashanu stands out as a “dominant pass-protecting” tackle that could be available with the fourth overall draft pick.

Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr. might not last until the fourth pick, but he would be a home-run selection as one of the top receiver prospects of the generation.

There is no shortage of talent at the top of this year’s draft class. If the New York Giants do indeed find themselves picking inside the top five picks, they should be able to land an elite prospect to help rebuild their roster for the future.