Giants: 2 key defenders named ‘real’ trade candidates at deadline

Kevin R. Wexler - The Record / USA TODAY NETWORK

The New York Giants sit at 2-6 following a pitiful Week 8 loss to the New York Jets. With such an abysmal record, Big Blue’s season appears to be all but over.

The NFL trade deadline is right around the corner (Oct. 31st) and with such little hope left for this season, the Giants could be sellers at the deadline. According to Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post, key defenders CB Adoree’ Jackson and DL Leonard Williams are “real candidates” to be traded at the deadline.

Giants could trade Adoree’ Jackson and Leonard Williams

It might be time for Big Blue to start building toward the future. With this season looking like a lost cause, the front office would be wise to trade away valuable assets for future draft capital. The two players most likely to be moved are Adoree’ Jackson and Leonard Williams.

Jackson has struggled immensely this season, allowing a career-high 9.9 yards per target in coverage. However, the veteran corner is still expected to garner some attention on the trade block as teams seek experience in the secondary. Sports Illustrated’s Patricia Traina seems to believe that the Buffalo Bills might have some interest in trading for Jackson.

Williams has had a solid 2023 campaign. The veteran defensive lineman has totaled 1.5 sacks this season with 21 combined tackles. Despite his performance, Williams’ $32 million cap hit makes him a prime trade candidate. Traina reports that the Las Vegas Raiders are a team worth keeping an eye on for Williams.

What would it take for a deal to get done?

The primary hurdle for the Giants to jump into either one of these deals is salary cap space. The primary reason for making a deal would be to clear cap space, but few teams in the NFL have the ability to take on Jackson or Williams’ respective contracts.

The Giants need to clear cap space to get through the rest of the season. Big Blue will need to eat a large portion of their salaries to get a deal done.

Who else could be traded?

Jackson and Williams are the primary trade candidates, however, Traina also listed WR Parris Campbell as a player to keep an eye on. Campbell would not garner much on the market, however, “He might draw a conditional seventh which is better than nothing,” reports Traina.

Trading Campbell away would clear the Giants around $3.4 million in salary cap space, per Spotrac. After signing a one-year deal this offseason, Campbell has struggled to make an impact. Moving him for a late-round pick could be a viable option.