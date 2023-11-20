Giants currently hold 5th overall pick in the draft following Week 11 win

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants entered the week in possession of the second-overall pick in the upcoming 2024 NFL draft. But after securing a 31–19 victory over the Washington Commanders on Sunday afternoon, the Giants improved their record to 3-8, moving them down to fifth overall in the draft order.

Giants currently hold the 5th overall pick

Falling down three spots in the order, Big Blue is now in possession of the fifth-overall pick, per Tankathon. Ahead of them are the 1-8 Carolina Panthers at first overall (whose pick is owned by the Chicago Bears), the 2-9 Arizona Cardinals at second overall, the 2-8 New England Patriots at third overall, and the 3-8 Chicago Bears at fourth overall.

Of course, the draft order is subject to significant changes between now and the end of the regular season. However, it is very likely the Giants will remain inside the top five and, if they lose a few more games down the stretch, they could still move up in the draft order.

A decisive Week 12 matchup

In Week 12, the Giants will be hosting the 2-8 New England Patriots who are coming off a bye week. This matchup has major ramifications on the draft order. If New England gets the win, they improve their record to 3-8, but the Giants have the tie-breaker, so New York would leapfrog New England in the draft order.

This game is also particularly important because of the roster needs of both teams. The Patriots seem ready to move on from QB Mac Jones and the Giants are also reportedly considering making a change at quarterback if they land a top draft pick. The loser of this game might be the winner in the race for the top quarterback prospect in April’s draft.