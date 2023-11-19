Takeaways from the Giants’ 31–19 win over the sloppy Commanders

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants earned their third win of the season, beating the Washington Commanders 31–19 on the road to improve their record to 3-8 on the season.

Tommy DeVito can fight through adversity

In his second start of his career, QB Tommy DeVito earned his first win. DeVito went 18/26, totaling 246 yards and three touchdowns with zero turnovers despite being sacked nine times.

Big Blue’s offensive line struggled throughout the game, but DeVito never lost his confidence and stood strong in the face of pressure and adversity. It was an admirable performance from the undrafted rookie.

Saquon Barkley is still a superstar

RB Saquon Barkley reminded fans what he is capable of, totaling 140 yards from scrimmage with two receiving touchdowns. He was a dynamic playmaker in this one, picking up chunk yardage on the ground while also making big-time plays out of the backfield as a receiver.

The Giants’ defense can be great when at full strength

The Giants forced six turnovers en route to the victory on Sunday afternoon. LB Bobby Okereke led the team with 14 total tackles and also added a forced fumble. S Xavier McKinney trailed closely behind with 12 tackles, one tackle for loss, and one fumble recovery. The Commanders lost three total fumbles in the matchup.

The defensive line played an excellent game, sacking Commanders QB Sam Howell four times and constantly putting him under pressure. Kayvon Thibodeaux had two sacks in the contest, improving his season total to 10.5. Dexter Lawrence and Jihad Ward also contributed one sack a piece.

Howell threw three interceptions as he and the Commanders’ offense sunk themselves. Nick McCloud, Darnay Holmes, and Isaiah Simmons grabbed the interceptions. Simmons capped off the game with a pick-six in the final seconds to thwart Washington’s comeback attempt and secure the win.

This performance from Big Blue’s defense demonstrated the potential of the unit when playing at full strength. The Giants had a number of their top players turn in key performances, leading to the divisional victory.