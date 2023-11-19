How the Bears could influence the Giants’ selection of quarterbacks in the 2024 NFL Draft

Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

The positioning of the New York Giants in the 2024 draft is intricately linked to the outcomes of the Chicago Bears and Carolina Panthers’ seasons.

The Panthers, with just a single win this season, need to secure two more victories, coupled with the Giants losing all remaining games, to clinch the No. 1 draft spot. However, the twist lies in the fact that the Bears hold Carolina’s first-round pick. The focus is now on quarterback Justin Fields, who has the remaining seven games to solidify his role as Chicago’s franchise quarterback.

Ian Rapoport from the NFL Network reports that the Bears are open to considering other quarterback options in the draft, but it would require an exceptionally promising prospect to sway them away from Fields. Despite a mixed track record, Fields has demonstrated impressive dual-threat capabilities and strong performances in his last few games before sustaining an injury. This development is crucial for Giants fans, as Fields’ success could lead to the Giants having a broader choice of quarterbacks in the 2024 draft.

Potential Quarterback Choices for the Giants

The Giants have shown significant interest in two promising quarterbacks: USC’s Caleb Williams and UNC’s Drake Maye. The Giants sent four scouts to observe Maye, who recently broke a Clemson defensive streak (200 passing yards or less), despite UNC’s loss mainly due to defensive shortcomings. Maye’s performance this season, including 3,354 passing yards and 22 touchdowns, showcases his potential despite some statistical weaknesses.

Maye, at 6’4″ and only 21 years old, presents a significant developmental upside. His ability to throw off-platform, operate effectively within the pocket, and utilize his athleticism makes him a compelling choice for the Giants, who could leverage his skills to shape a strong NFL quarterback.

On the other hand, Caleb Williams brings his unique off-script playmaking abilities and elite arm talent. While there are concerns about his maturity, struggles against robust defenses, and pocket play, Williams’ inherent qualities suggest he could evolve into an exceptional NFL passer with the right guidance and coaching.

Looking Ahead: Giants’ Prospects and Challenges

The Giants face upcoming games against the Washington Commanders and New England Patriots, which are potentially winnable despite the team’s current struggles. With third-string quarterback Tommy DeVito at the helm until Tyrod Taylor’s return, the Giants still face an uphill battle, given their position as one of the league’s weakest teams. How they navigate these games could significantly impact their draft positioning and their future quarterback decision.