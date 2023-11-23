Giants QB Tommy DeVito wins Rookie of the Week after impressive win over Commanders

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants have an exciting young talent snatching the headlines in recent weeks. Rookie Tommy DeVito has taken over as the team’s starting quarterback after a slew of injuries decimated the position. After earning a rivalry win on the road in Week 11, DeVito was named the Pepsi Zero Sugar NFL Rookie of the Week.

Giants QB Tommy DeVito was named the Pepsi Zero Sugar NFL Rookie of the Week after leading Big Blue to a 31–19 win over the Washington Commanders.

DeVito was stellar in the matchup, completing 69% of his passes (18/26) and totaling 246 yards and three touchdowns with zero turnovers. The rookie’s efforts helped lead the G-Men to their third win of the season.

Among the other candidates for Rookie of the Week were a pair of Houston Texans, QB CJ Stroud and WR Tank Dell, Tampa Bay Buccaneers LB YaYa Diaby, Green Bay Packers WR Jayden Reed, and Detroit Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs.

DeVito has shown promise in recent weeks as the Giants’ starting quarterback. He will make his third career start and first home start on Sunday afternoon against the New England Patriots. If DeVito can continue to perform at such a high level, he could prove to be a capable backup quarterback for the front office to secure heading into the offseason.