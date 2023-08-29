Giants activating dynamic 2nd year WR off PUP list

Oct 16, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (17) reacts during the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants are activating WR Wan’Dale Robinson off the PUP list today, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rappoport. Robinson spent the entire summer on the PUP list after suffering a torn ACL in Week 10 of the 2022 regular season. Now, with just two weeks remaining until the start of the regular season, Robinson will rejoin the team at practice and get ready to make his return to the field.

What does Wan’Dale Robinson’s return mean for the rest of the WR corps?

The Giants have until 4 PM today to trim their roster down from 90 to 53 players. Robinson will now be on that final list as the team is electing to activate him to the active roster, rather than keeping him on the PUP list and saving the roster spot for someone else.

Shortly after it was reported that Robinson would be activated, New York waived veteran WR Jamison Crowder. The team has to make space for Robinson on the roster and, in a crowded receiver room, players will inevitably be cut.

How Robinson will impact the Giants’ offense

After being selected in the second round of last year’s draft, Robinson’s rookie season was hampered by injuries. He was injured after making a five-yard reception in the first quarter of the first regular season game, causing him to be absent from the lineup until Week 6.

Immediately upon his return, however, Robinson scored himself a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 6 and became a solid contributor in the offensive lineup for the next several weeks.

Prior to tearing his ACL, Robinson had totaled nine receptions on 13 targets for 100 yards against the Detroit Lions in Week 11. He accumulated these stats in the first half alone but missed the second half of the game and the remainder of the season with the knee injury.

Robinson is a shifty, 22-year-old WR with plenty of upside entering his second season. He works primarily out of the slot and has excellent run-after-the-catch abilities to make him a dangerous gadget-type player in HC Brian Daboll and OC Mike Kafka’s offense. Robinson, now on track to be ready for the start of the regular season, is a prime breakout candidate entering 2023.