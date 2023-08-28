Giants planning to activate shifty slot receiver soon

New York Giants wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (17) scrambles with the ball on a 12 yard pass play during second quarter action. The Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the New York Giants at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, FL Sunday, October 23, 2022. The Jaguars trailed at the half 11 to 13. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union] Jki 102322 Hsfb Bs Jaguars 19

As roster cuts loom with a starting deadline of Sunday and a final due date by Tuesday afternoon, the New York Giants are in the final stages of shaping their 2023 squad. Although several big decisions remain, one second-year receiver is on the cusp of being activated from the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list.

Wan’Dale Robinson: Comeback from a Torn ACL

Wan’Dale Robinson, the agile slot receiver, is almost set for a full-scale comeback after suffering a torn ACL in Week 11 last year against the Detroit Lions. Remarkably ahead of his recovery schedule, Robinson hasn’t yet taken the field this preseason but has been diligently rehabilitating on the sidelines. The Giants are eager to capitalize on his unique skill set as the new season kicks off.

Pre-Injury Brilliance: What the Giants are Missing

Before the unfortunate injury, Robinson was beginning to make waves in the NFL. In that fateful game against Detroit alone, the 22-year-old Kentucky product secured nine receptions on 13 targets, accumulating an impressive 100 yards. With new additions to the team this off-season, the hope is that Robinson can seamlessly pick up where he left off.

The Giants’ Reinforced Receiving Corps

Big Blue has made significant moves in strengthening their receiving arsenal, acquiring talents like Darren Waller, Parris Campbell, and Jalin Hyatt, among other depth pieces. Robinson adds another dimension, especially in shorter-yardage situations.

Despite limited playing time, Robinson recorded 17 receptions within 0-9 yards of the line of scrimmage, totaling 154 yards and scoring touchdowns. He also added three receptions between 10–19 yards from the line, accounting for 51 yards.

Complementing Downfield Threats: The Wan’Dale Factor

With the presence of downfield speedsters like Darius Slayton and Hyatt, Robinson stands to gain even more. These deep threats will naturally open up space around the line of scrimmage, thereby enhancing Robinson’s value significantly. Opposing defenses will be preoccupied with keeping tabs on multiple fast receivers and running back Saquon Barkley’s game-breaking potential. This dynamic makes it easy to overlook Robinson, one of the Giants’ most elusive players, whose agility creates natural separation.

The Road to Full Recovery: ACL Comebacks Take Time

While it usually takes time for athletes to fully regain their form following an ACL injury, Wan’Dale Robinson will likely get ample opportunities to make a mark as he readjusts to game action. He is expected to be activated on Tuesday, securing a coveted roster spot and potentially edging out another receiver competing for a spot on the team.