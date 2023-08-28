Giants’ Jalin Hyatt burns Sauce Gardner: Baldy Breakdowns

John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants have nabbed an intriguing young prospect in Jalin Hyatt, their third-round draft pick. Standing at 6 feet and weighing 185 pounds, the 21-year-old fell down the draft board due to concerns about his route running. These concerns stem from how he was utilized during his tenure at Tennessee.

Due Diligence: Conversations with Tennessee Coaches

The Giants weren’t blind to these concerns; they spoke directly with Tennessee’s offensive coaching staff to assess how much Hyatt’s collegiate system had limited him. Operating in an air-raid offense, Tennessee tasked him mainly with running deeper concepts, thereby stunting the development of his route tree.

Investing in Raw Talent: The Giants Take a Chance

For a third-round selection, the Giants are more than willing to invest the time to hone Hyatt’s raw abilities. Endowed with elite speed, he’s shown the potential to be a significant NFL playmaker. This preseason has offered glimpses into what he might become, including a 33-yard touchdown reception against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2. Despite failing to make a catch against the Jets, Hyatt had his moments.

Sauce Gardner Meets Jalin Hyatt: A Moment of Brilliance

In one standout instance, Hyatt absolutely scorched star cornerback Sauce Gardner on a deep throw along the right sideline. A momentary hesitation from Hyatt caused Gardner to shift his weight forward. Seizing the opportunity, Hyatt bolted downfield, creating significant separation. Unfortunately, backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor overshot the throw, sending the ball out of bounds.

NFL analyst Brian Baldinger analyzed the play, commenting on the sizable leverage Hyatt had managed to gain over Gardner.

A Rivalry in the Making: Giants vs. Jets on October 29

The Giants are scheduled to clash with the Jets on October 29, setting the stage for another live-action showdown between these budding talents. By that time, it’s likely that Hyatt will be acclimated to the NFL grind, and the Giants will have integrated him into their offense at a much more advanced level.