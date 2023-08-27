New York Giants Roster Cuts: The Road to the 53-Man Roster Begins

Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants have initiated the grueling task of whittling down their roster to 53 players. With the deadline looming over the next 48 hours, expect to see a slew of releases. If you’re eager to know which players are getting axed or who’s making the cut—whether to join the practice squad or sign with another team—this is your go-to source for all the latest updates.

By keeping an eye on this space, you’ll stay in the loop about which players are moving on and who is staying put as the Giants make their crucial roster decisions. So bookmark this page to stay updated on all things related to the New York Giants’ journey to a 53-man team.

CUTS:

RB James Robinson

DL Kevin Atkins

WR Jaydon Mickens

OL Julie’n Davenport

DB Darren Evans

DL Brandin Bryant

DL Donovan Jeter