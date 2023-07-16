Giants second-year WR is a prime breakout candidate for the 2023 season

New York Giants wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (17) scores a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens in the first half at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. Nfl Ny Giants Vs Ravens

The New York Giants added plenty of firepower to their offense this offseason. The new additions will elevate the team, however, some holdover players should also take a big step forward. Second-year WR Wan’Dale Robinson is a dynamic player that seems in line to have a breakout campaign in 2023.

The Giants drafted a “sudden and slick” playmaker in Wan’Dale Robinson

The Giants drafted Robinson in the second round of last year’s draft. The Kentucky product ran a 4.44s 40-yard dash time and dominated the SEC from a receiving standpoint. He posted 104 receptions, 1,334 yards, and seven touchdowns in his final year at Kentucky.

Despite a fourth-round draft projection, New York felt compelled to take Robinson in Round 2. NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein described Robinson as “sudden and slick with an ability to make plays from a variety of alignments” during the pre-draft process.

Flashes of potential as a rookie

In his rookie season, Robinson was only able to flash a portion of his potential. He played in just six games after his season was cut short by a torn ACL in Week 11.

In that Week 11 matchup against the Detroit Lions, it appeared that Robinson was finally having his breakout game. He totaled nine receptions on 13 targets for 100 receiving yards in the first half alone before suffering the season-ending injury.

Robinson finished the season with 23 receptions on 31 targets for 227 yards and one touchdown across six games with three starts. He is expected to be ready for Week 1 of the 2023 season.

Though he did not get much playing time as a rookie, the Giants showed that they have big plans for Robinson. He lined up in a variety of positions and was targeted at a high rate.

Robinson was one of the highest-targeted receivers in football as a rookie

According to Pro Football Focus, 220 of Robinson’s 229 offensive snaps came in a five-game stretch between Week 6 and Week 11. During that stretch, he was targeted on 22.8% of his snaps to lead Giants receivers and rank 18th among receivers in the NFL.

New York may have more mouths to feed on offense this season, but Robinson’s immense talent will propel him to the forefront of the offense and allow him to embark on a breakout sophomore campaign.