Giants’ fringe roster corner accepts pay cut to stay with team

Jul 29, 2022; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll shakes hands with cornerback Darnay Holmes (30) after an interception during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Jessica Alcheh-USA TODAY Sports

In the midst of roster cuts, the New York Giants are strategically making financial adjustments to retain depth. Echoing a similar move they made with wide receiver Darius Slayton last year, the Giants have now secured a pay-cut deal with Darnay Holmes, the fourth-year cornerback. According to Dan Duggan of The Athletic, the agreement was finalized on Monday.

Darnay Holmes: Betting on Himself

Holmes, who was teetering on the edge of the roster, was slated to earn $2.9 million for the upcoming 2023 season. However, the Giants had the option to save $2.7 million by releasing him. Holmes, whose performance has been a bit lackluster in recent seasons, has decided to bet on himself. He aims to leverage this opportunity into a more long-term arrangement, whether with Big Blue or another NFL team.

Unveiling the Contract Details: What We Know So Far

Although the complete contract specifics are not yet public, it’s safe to assume Holmes agreed to at least a $1 million pay cut. There may also be performance incentives that could allow him to recoup some of the lost earnings.

Last season, Holmes was on the field for 637 defensive snaps, a career-high. He surrendered 527 yards and a touchdown while also incurring nine penalties. However, he did manage to break up six passes and record 40 tackles, albeit with a 13.2% missed tackle rate. His reception rate allowed stood at 69.7%, marking the lowest point in his career. Despite this, he’s had lapses in man coverage that have raised questions.

Giants’ Roster Shakeup: A Competition in the Secondary

With the Giants expecting more consistency from Holmes and rookie Tre Hawkins, a sixth-round pick, seemingly securing a starting role, there could be a reshuffle in the defensive backfield. The likely scenario is that Adoree Jackson could transition into the slot, converting both Holmes and Cor’Dale Flott into reserve options.

Holmes’ Last Shot: A Future on the Line

This season serves as a crucial juncture for Holmes, potentially his last shot at securing a significant contract with some guaranteed money for the next year. As and when opportunities come his way, he’ll need to make the most of them. If not, the Giants may very well decide to move on when 2024 rolls around.