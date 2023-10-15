Giants: 3 keys to pulling off the upset win over the Bills

Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

The New York Giants are seeking a crucial win in Week 6 after falling to 1-4 last Sunday. Facing off against the Buffalo Bills will be no easy challenge for Big Blue, but they could aim to pull off an upset win on primetime to keep their season afloat.

Keeping the ball on the ground

The Giants could take advantage of a weakened Buffalo Bills run defense in Week 6. The Bills have surrendered 134 rushing yards per game this season.

Superstar running back Saquon Barkley could make his return to the lineup tonight. Getting him back on the field would give Big Blue a matchup advantage on the ground that could propel them toward upsetting the Bills.

The Giants’ offensive line needs to improve

The storyline of New York’s season has been the putrid performance of their offensive line. Entering Week 6, Big Blue’s front line is shredded by injuries. But with veteran OL Justin Pugh being elevated from the practice squad, there is hope that the line will improve.

The Giants’ offensive line has consistently ranked dead-last in the NFL by Pro Football Focus this season. QB Daniel Jones had been sacked 28 times prior to his injury and faced pressure on 46.2% of his dropbacks. The offensive line will need to hold up in pass protection to steal the win in Week 6.

Tyrod Taylor needs to rise to the occasion

The Giants ruled out starting quarterback Daniel Jones in Week 6 as he recovers from a neck injury sustained last week. Tyrod Taylor will start in his place and is eager to rise to the occasion and lead his team to victory.

Taylor will be making his first start since 2021. He took over for the injured Jones in the fourth quarter last week, completing nine of his 12 passing attempts for 86 yards. Big Blue will hope to see Taylor find success against his former team in Week 6 and pull off the unlikely victory.