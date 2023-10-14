Giants are reportedly ‘optimistic’ Saquon Barkley will return on Sunday night

Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

The New York Giants have been without superstar running back Saquon Barkley in the lineup for the past three weeks. Barkley suffered a high ankle sprain in Week 2 that has kept him sidelined ever since.

Entering their Week 6, Sunday night matchup against the Buffalo Bills, Big Blue is reportedly “optimistic” that Barkley will make his return to the lineup.

Giants are “optimistic” Saquon Barkley will play on Sunday

There seems to be a strong possibility that Barkley will play on Sunday night. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Barkley “could provide a boost” to the Giants’ injury-decimated lineup.

And Saquon Barkley (ankle) could provide a boost. People I’ve talked to are optimistic, as of Saturday morning, that Barkley plays Sunday. No firm determination yet, but chances are better this week than last, and he’s had a good week of practice, no setbacks. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN

New York is entering this matchup with a battered, injury-riddled lineup. Tyrod Taylor will start at quarterback with Daniel Jones out due to a neck injury. If Barkley returns, he will be heavily relied upon in this game.

Barkley could be a game-changer

Getting Barkley back would be a huge addition to the offensive lineup. New York has struggled to score points all season long and their offense has not reached the end zone in either of their last two contests.

Barkley is a dynamic playmaker who can transform an offense and put points on the board. In Week 2, Barkley rushed for 63 yards and one touchdown en route to the Giants’ only win of the season so far. Big Blue will be hoping Barkley’s return to the lineup has a similar effect on the team, propelling them to score points and pull off an upset win over the Buffalo Bills.