Daniel Jones not focused on Giants potentially seeking his replacement

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Things took a turn for the worse for New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones after a torn ACL in Week 9 ended his season prematurely. With a long rehab process in front of him, Jones is more focused on recovery than making declarative statements about his future with the team.

Recovery is the Main Priority for Giants’ Daniel Jones Amidst QB Rumors

According to Zach Braziller of the New York Post, Jones had this to say about overcoming his current setback and not jumping the gun on anything else for the time being:

“I think I’m focused on what I’m doing right now and trying to get my knee ready for the surgery and ready for the process to come back stronger,” he said. “So, in terms of my future, and what I’m thinking about it, it’s to attack this process and come back stronger, and a better football player in the future.”

The Giants started the year off on as wrong of a foot as could be, and though a bevy of other injuries and controversies plagued the team, they looked much better when backup QB Tyrod Taylor filled in for him in Weeks 6 and 7.

Jones has dealt with a season-ending ailment before. A neck injury sustained in Week 12 of the 2021 season against the Philadelphia Eagles cut his year short. He bounced back to have a career season in 2022, so it’s not unfathomable to believe that Jones can return to form in like fashion.

Jones Has Experience Returning from Injuries in Grand Fashion

It appears as if Jones’ status with the franchise is less secure than his four-year, $160 million contract extension suggests. When he was on the field, he performed poorly, giving up 10 total turnovers to only three total touchdowns in the air and on the ground.

Additionally, Jones’ comments come after reports surfaced that Giants general manager Joe Schoen has been heavily scouting top 2024 NFL Draft prospect Caleb Williams as a solution to their depleted quarterback depth chart.

Should the Giants draft Williams or another elite QB in the draft, Jones could force management’s hand and request a trade if they don’t pull the plug on a deal first. He still has the dual-threat talent to be a contributor in the NFL, but there’s been more losing than winning in New York under Jones, which could point to a split-up in the near future. For Jones, one day at a time is all he’s fixated on right now.