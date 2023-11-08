Giants’ Xavier McKinney burries the hatchet with coaches

Kevin R. Wexler - The Record / USA TODAY NETWORK

New York Giants safety Xavier McKinney was back in the spotlight this past weekend after questioning the team’s leadership skills in the coaching staff and front office, but now McKinney said that he settled that disagreement with them.

Xavier McKinney says he is “on the same page” with Giants’ coaching staff

“We met. We’re gonna keep pushing. We got on the same page,” McKinney said via The Athletic’s Charlotte Carroll. “We keeping everything in house and we’re on good terms. So you know, everything is good.”

McKinney’s initial comments came after the Giants’ 6-30 blowout loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday that now has them at a 2-7 record on the season and last place in the NFC East. It has been nothing short of a frustrating season for Big Blue, and evidently, that frustration is reaching a new level.

This would not be the first time that McKinney has garnered unwanted attention, as last season he suffered a broken hand in an ATV accident while on vacation during their bye week, which certainly left a stain on his reputation.

The 24-year-old safety is also one of the Giants’ team captains, so throwing his team’s brass under the bus is certainly a bad look, but hopefully the comments he made can be swept under the rug now that it has been settled.

McKinney is in a contract year

McKinney has 52 tackles this season (45 solo) and one forced fumble, but owns a Pro Football Focus (PFF) grade of 68, which to his standards is relatively mediocre. Giants general manager Joe Schoen said before the season that they would wait until the offseason to have contract extension talks with McKinney, who is currently in the final year of his rookie deal.

Follow this writer on X: @DylanBacker_