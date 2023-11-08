Giants trade up to draft top QB prospect in latest PFF mock draft

Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

The New York Giants’ season is dead in the water, leading many fans to look ahead to the 2024 NFL Draft. In light of starting QB Daniel Jones’ season-ending injury, Big Blue has been linked to all of the upcoming draft class’s top quarterback prospects.

In the latest mock draft from Pro Football Focus, the Giants land one of those top quarterback prospects, making a blockbuster trade to land USC QB Caleb Williams.

Giants trade up to select Caleb Williams in latest PFF mock draft

PFF’s Lead NFL Draft Analyst Trevor Sikkema had the Giants making a shocking move at the top of the draft in his latest mock.

According to Tankathon, New York currently holds the fourth-overall pick in the upcoming draft. In Sikkema’s mock draft, he has Big Blue trading up from fourth to first-overall with the Arizona Cardinals and drafting USC QB Caleb Williams.

“With Daniel Jones struggling when healthy and now potentially out for the year with a knee injury, the Giants will likely finish within striking distance of Caleb Williams and Drake Maye. Here, they get aggressive to ensure this season is a fluke and not the start of a trend.” Trevor Sikkema in his latest mock draft for Pro Football Focus

What could Caleb Williams bring to Big Blue?

Williams is a special quarterback prospect who is the consensus top prospect in the upcoming draft class. The USC signal-caller has been labeled “generational” by many and will almost undoubtedly go first overall in April’s draft.

The 2022 Heisman Trophy Winner threw for 4,537 yards and 42 touchdowns with only five interceptions en route to the illustrious stiff-arming hardware.

This season, Williams has been stellar once again, already accumulating 2,958 passing yards and 28 touchdowns with four interceptions through 10 games.

Known for his play-making abilities, Williams is a rare talent who can make every throw and can even make an impact as a rusher. He had 10 rushing touchdowns last season and has already matched that total this year with four games left to play.

What are Caleb Williams’ weaknesses?

As special as Williams is, he is not without his flaws. He has shown a tendency to turn the ball over against top defenses and had a difficult stretch during the middle of the season, as Sikkema points out.

“Williams struggled mightily during the middle part of the college football season, making zero big-time throws and six turnover-worthy plays in three games (Colorado, Arizona, and Notre Dame),” Sikkema writes. “However, he has since bounced back with 11 big-time throws and just three turnover-worthy plays in his past three outings (Utah, Cal and Washington). He is still the high-ceiling prospect who does things few other quarterbacks can do, one who is worthy of the No. 1 pick.”

Williams is not a flawless prospect. Like every player coming out of college, there are areas in which he can improve. But NFL coaches will salivate over the chance to develop and fine-tune Williams’ special abilities. With proper coaching, there is nothing stopping Williams from becoming a top quarterback in the NFL.

If the Giants do indeed decide to look for a new quarterback this offseason, the idea of trading up for Williams will become evermore enticing. Williams could be the player to finally bring the Giants back to their identity of winning football.