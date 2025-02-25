Falcons’ veteran quarterback projected to land with the Browns in the offseason

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Atlanta Falcons abandoned the Kirk Cousins experiment early. During the 2024 season, Atlanta benched the struggling Cousins in favor of rookie Michael Penix Jr. to make a push for the playoffs, though they would fall just short.

Falcons’ Kirk Cousins predicted to land with the Browns

Now, the Falcons will have a decision to make about Cousins long-term. He signed a massive four-year, $180 million contract last offseason, but with him now losing his starting job, the Falcons could move on from Cousins in 2025.

Sportskeeda’s Tony Pauline predicted that the Cleveland Browns will be Cousins’ next destination given their need for a quarterback if the Falcons decide to cut him this offseason:

“Several people in the league tell me that if the Browns cannot come away with [Cam] Ward in the draft, their starting quarterback this upcoming season is likely to be Kirk Cousins, who will be reunited with Kevin Stefanski. The two spent several years together in Minnesota when Cousins was the starting quarterback, and Stefanski had roles ranging from quarterbacks coach to offensive coordinator before he took the head coaching job in Cleveland,” Pauline wrote.

The Browns have the second overall pick in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft, meaning that they will have a chance to draft either Miami’s Cam Ward or Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders as their new franchise quarterback. However, Ward seems to be the more desirable option, and some have suggested that the Browns should select edge rusher Abdul Carter second overall following Myles Garrett’s trade request.

Cousins could help turn the Browns around

If the Browns decide to go that route, Cousins makes sense. Despite struggling last season with a league-leading 16 interceptions and 13 fumbles, he has a track record of being a highly efficient passer and can turn things around in a new situation.

When the Falcons took Penix in the draft eighth overall in 2024, there was a lot of confusion among Cousins and his camp after they had just signed him to a long-term deal before the draft. That situation likely made Cousins feel less wanted, and it was clear from then on that his leash would be relatively short.

With the Browns, he’d have a lot less risk of losing his starting job, as Deshaun Watson will likely miss the entire season with an Achilles injury. Additionally, if he plays more like his Pro Bowl self, he could help get the Browns back into the playoffs and make them competitive in the AFC.

This offseason could see a lot of quarterback movement, and Cousins will likely be a sought-after player if he ends up being cut or traded by the Falcons.