Rams to meet with star quarterback’s agent during Combine to negotiate contract

The Los Angeles Rams could look a lot different next season. Star wide receiver Cooper Kupp has already been given permission to seek a trade, and quarterback Matthew Stafford has a contract situation that could result in a trade this offseason.

Rams and Matthew Stafford’s agent set to discuss contract situation

According to The Athletic’s Jordan Rodrigue, Stafford’s agent Jimmy Sexton and Rams management will come together during the NFL Scouting Combine. He added that the goal of the meeting will be to get a better sense of the situation and determine the next steps.

Stafford, 37, wants a new contract this offseason that could stretch to over $50 million per year. He is currently projected to make $23 million in base salary next season but he comes with a hefty cap hit of $49.6 million, which is why the Rams are considering seeking a trade.

Stafford is still a productive quarterback who helped lead the Rams to the playoffs last season. He threw 3,762 yards and 20 touchdowns with a 65.8% completion rate.

Stafford will likely draw a ton of interest in the trade market

While trading Stafford would make things much more difficult for the Rams to remain competitive in a tight NFC, the money-saving move could help them be in a good position for the future. Many teams will likely be interested in the 2022 Super Bowl Champion.

The New York Giants and Cleveland Browns are among the teams that have already expressed a level of interest in Stafford. Both teams are picking in the top three of this upcoming draft but could go a different route in the draft given that there is no mind-blowing quarterback prospect this year.

As of now, Stafford’s future in Los Angeles remains unclear. It will be interesting to see if the Rams decide to hand Stafford a new contract to keep him around for the remainder of his career or if he will be dealt to a younger team to help get them back to playoff relevancy.