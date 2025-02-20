Yankees stick star prospect between two elite offensive players

February 20, 2025
The Yankees are leaving nothing to chance when it comes to Jasson Dominguez’s development. While manager Aaron Boone has publicly said that the left field job is still up for grabs, it’s more of a formality than a real competition.

Barring an absolute disaster in spring training, the position belongs to Dominguez. That being said, the Yankees are handling him with care, ensuring he’s set up for success both mentally and physically as he prepares for his first full MLB season.

A Locker Between Giants

In an effort to surround Dominguez with the right influences, the Yankees strategically placed his locker between Aaron Judge and Cody Bellinger.

Both players have won Rookie of the Year in the past, and having them as his closest clubhouse neighbors means he’s constantly around players who understand what it takes to thrive early in their careers.

The Yankees have become a factory for young talent recently, with Luis Gil winning AL Rookie of the Year last season and Austin Wells finishing as the runner-up. If Dominguez soaks up enough knowledge from those around him, he could be next in line to take home the award.

Power on Display Early

Dominguez has spent the offseason fine-tuning his swing, especially from the right side, where he admitted to feeling “lost” at times last year. That extra work paid off almost immediately, as he stepped into the box against Carlos Rodón in his first live batting practice and launched a home run to left field. He later added a laser of a line drive off the right-field wall while hitting lefty, proving his raw power is just as potent from both sides of the plate.

The Next Step: Staying Healthy

The biggest hurdle for Dominguez isn’t talent—he has that in abundance. It’s staying on the field. The Yankees are doing everything they can to guide his development, but avoiding injuries will be the true key to his success. With the right approach and the right mentors around him, he has all the tools to take over as a franchise cornerstone.

