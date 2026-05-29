The New York Yankees are one healthy Max Fried return away from having the kind of rotation problem every contender wants.

I do not throw the word ace around casually, but Gerrit Cole, Fried, and Cam Schlittler all fit a different version of it. Cole is the established monster with the postseason gravity. Fried is the left-handed run-prevention machine. Schlittler is the young arm who has forced his way into a conversation that used to belong to names with bigger contracts and longer resumes.

Put those three together, and the Yankees go from having strong pitching depth to having a three-headed rotation weapon.

Cole changes the top of the staff

Cole has wasted no time reminding the Yankees what a true rotation anchor looks like. Through his first two starts back, he has thrown 12.2 scoreless innings with 12 strikeouts, three walks, a 0.71 WHIP, and a .143 batting average against.

This has not been a ceremonial return from a veteran trying to find his legs, it has been Cole stepping back onto a big-league mound and immediately changing the temperature of every series he touches.

The Yankees already had enough arms to survive. Cole gives them something different, the kind of starter who makes a playoff opponent feel like Game 1 might be uphill before the lineup card even gets posted.

Fried gives them the left-handed hammer

Fried is still the key variable because the elbow has to cooperate. He is on the injured list with a left elbow bone bruise, and the Yankees said repeat imaging would come after a few weeks or when he becomes asymptomatic, so nobody should rush the timeline just to make the rotation look prettier on paper.

When healthy, though, Fried changes everything. Before the injury, he had a 3.21 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, and 50 strikeouts over 61.2 innings, while holding hitters to a .199 average. The May wobble was real, but the larger profile still screams high-end starter.

The left-handed element matters, too. October series are matchup games, and a healthy Fried gives the Yankees a different look from Cole and Schlittler. He can steal weak contact, control the running game, and make lineups win without getting cheap power.

Schlittler forced the Yankees to rethink the ceiling

Schlittler is the reason this conversation gets fun. The Yankees did not enter the year expecting him to stand next to Cole and Fried in any ace discussion, yet here we are.

His current line is loud: 2.89 ERA, 0.86 WHIP, 75 strikeouts, and 12 walks over 65.1 innings. The strikeout-to-walk ratio is ridiculous, and the way he has attacked hitters makes the production feel less like a hot streak and more like a real arrival.

The Yankees already have plenty of rotation names, from Will Warren to Ryan Weathers to Carlos Rodon, but the top-end math is what matters for October. If Fried returns healthy, Boone can line up Cole, Fried, and Schlittler and feel like every series starts with a real advantage.

That does not guarantee anything. The bullpen still has to hold leads, the offense has to travel, and Fried’s elbow has to pass every checkpoint. Still, I would take this ceiling over almost anyone’s.

If the Yankees get all three healthy at the same time, they will not simply have depth. They will have three starters capable of taking over a series, and that is how a good rotation starts looking like a championship weapon.