Knicks could sell early on high-upside 1st round pick

The New York Knicks have built one of their deepest rosters in years, filling the bench with experienced veterans ready to contribute right away. That formula makes sense for a team with legitimate playoff aspirations, but it also squeezes out opportunities for young players like Pacome Dadiet, whose development timeline doesn’t align with the team’s win-now focus.

At just 20 years old, Dadiet was drafted for his upside, not for immediate production. He has the athleticism and frame to grow into a versatile forward, but he faces the harsh reality that opportunity matters as much as talent in the NBA. With the Knicks crowded on the wings and backcourt, Dadiet may find himself more valuable as a trade chip than as a developing piece buried on the bench.

The Edwards report on Dadiet’s status

James L. Edwards III of The Athletic recently shed light on Dadiet’s future, noting that his name continues to surface in trade chatter. “Talking to people in league…name I keep hearing most is Pacome Dadiet…To keep both [Shamet & Brogdon] Knicks would have to make trade. [Dadiet] has more value…than likes of Kolek or Hukporti, according to people I’ve spoken with,” Edwards reported.

That perspective highlights Dadiet’s unique position: he isn’t just a young player with promise, he’s also seen by rival executives as a piece with higher trade value than some of the Knicks’ other developmental options. For a front office trying to balance salary cap constraints with competitive depth, that matters.

Why minutes will be scarce

The Knicks’ offseason made Dadiet’s situation even tougher. They signed Jordan Clarkson, a proven scoring spark, added Landry Shamet’s shooting, and brought in Malcolm Brogdon, who Shams Charania has already labeled as set for a “key bench role.” Add in Josh Hart’s all-around play, Mitchell Robinson’s interior defense, and Miles McBride’s improved guard play, and the Knicks suddenly have one of the NBA’s most complete benches.

That leaves Dadiet with no clear role. Even if he were to show flashes of potential in practice or camp, veterans usually get the nod when the goal is winning now. A 20-year-old with an unfinished game isn’t likely to leapfrog rotation mainstays in meaningful minutes.

A case for moving him now

Trading Dadiet wouldn’t be a dismissal of his talent—it would be a reflection of timing. The Knicks are competing for playoff positioning in a crowded Eastern Conference, and stashing a project on the roster might not be the best use of a valuable spot.

For rebuilding teams, however, Dadiet’s athletic profile and youth are exactly the kind of traits worth betting on. His stock could return future draft capital or roster flexibility that would help the Knicks later in the season.

The Knicks’ ongoing balancing act

Leon Rose and the Knicks front office are caught between two timelines: building for the future and capitalizing on the present. Dadiet embodies that conflict perfectly. In another setting, he might have the space to learn through mistakes and gradually build his game. In New York, his growth risks being stalled by lack of opportunity.

Edwards’ report suggests rival teams see his value more clearly than the Knicks can utilize it right now. If New York decides to keep both Shamet and Brogdon while pursuing a win-now strategy, Pacome Dadiet may well become the odd man out—an asset dealt before his true potential is realized.