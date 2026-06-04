The Knicks got the Jalen Brunson closer performance, but the real Game 1 steal started when San Antonio stopped scoring.

I would lead with that part. Brunson scoring 30 and landing the late spinning dagger will get the cleanest replay, and it should, because stars are supposed to close games. But the Knicks do not leave San Antonio with a 105-95 win unless their defense locks the Spurs in place during the final stretch.

New York closed the game on an 11-0 run, erased a 14-point second-half deficit, and pushed its playoff winning streak to 12. The sentence sounds ridiculous on its own, but the most important piece is hidden inside it: San Antonio had the ball, the building, and the lead late, then got frozen.

The Spurs lost control of the floor

Victor Wembanyama still finished with 26 points and 12 rebounds, but the Knicks forced him into a 6-for-21 shooting night, which is not normal. Wembanyama changes the geometry of every possession, and the Knicks still made him work through traffic, bodies, and late-clock discomfort.

The Spurs had chances to stabilize the game. They had the kind of athleticism and home-floor energy that can turn a Finals opener into an avalanche. Instead, New York kept hanging around long enough for the pressure to flip.

Once the Knicks tightened the floor late, San Antonio looked rushed. The ball stopped finding clean rhythm, Wembanyama had to work for everything, and the supporting cast did not generate enough easy answers to break the run.

Brunson closed it, but the defense set the table

Brunson deserves the headline because he scored 13 points in the fourth quarter and delivered the last emotional punch. Mike Brown called him a gamer after the win, and there is no real argument there.

Still, the Knicks’ Finals path was always going to require more than Brunson shot-making. Against Wembanyama, New York has to win the physical possessions, survive the weird angles, rebound through length, and keep San Antonio from turning misses into a track meet.

Game 1 gave them proof that they can do it.

Wembanyama’s own line after the loss was blunt, saying, “I was bad tonight,” per the AP. He was probably right by his own standard, but the Knicks had a lot to do with it. They crowded him, challenged him, and made the Spurs play through pressure instead of rhythm.

Game 2 is Friday in San Antonio, and the Spurs will adjust. They will move Wembanyama around, search for cleaner touches, and probably try to speed up the Knicks before New York can set its defense. But Game 1 changed the tone of the series. The Knicks did not simply steal one with Brunson magic. They stole it by making the Spurs go silent when the game was sitting right there.