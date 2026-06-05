The New York Knicks grabbed a statement win in Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the San Antonio Spurs, coming back from down 14 in the second half to win by 10 on the road and come even closer to securing their first championship in 53 years.

Knicks dominate Game 1, Castle not worried

The win gave them their 12th consecutive victory, which is tied for the second most in a single postseason in NBA history. New York continues to show resilience, toughness, and grit on both ends of the court.

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Despite that, Spurs guard Stephon Castle is not too worried about being down 1-0 at home. Castle feels strongly about where his group stands and their ability to bounce back.

“We feel like we’re the better team. We didn’t play well and still had a chance to win,” Castle said, via SNY.

Knicks showed grit and resilience

New York showed signs of rust after having nine days off between the conclusion of the conference finals and the start of the NBA Finals. However, the fourth quarter showed their resilience, with Jalen Brunson coming through in the clutch once again.

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The Knicks outscored the Spurs 54-30 after falling behind by 14, with the Spurs showing some fatigue down the stretch. Victor Wembanyama was just 6-for-21 from the field, while Castle finished with 17 points and eight rebounds on 7-for-16 shooting from the field.

The Spurs have struggled to match up well with the Knicks for most of the season, and now they are in desperation mode with a must-win Game 2 for them coming up. New York will look to continue applying pressure and put a very good Spurs team on the ropes with a championship on the line this series.