The Knicks can survive a quiet Mikal Bridges quarter. They cannot survive a quiet Mikal Bridges series.

San Antonio’s first defensive priority will be Jalen Brunson, and everybody knows it. The Spurs have length, size, and Victor Wembanyama sitting behind the action, so the Knicks need the rest of the floor to punish every overreaction.

Bridges is the cleanest pressure point. He averaged 13.9 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.1 steals, and 1.1 made threes over the Knicks’ last 20 games, and Game 1 gives him a chance to make San Antonio defend all five spots from the jump.

Bridges already gave the Spurs a problem

The Knicks won two of three against San Antonio this season, including the NBA Cup Final. In New York’s 114-89 win over the Spurs, Bridges led the Knicks with 25 points while Brunson added 24.

That game is relevant because it showed the exact version New York needs now. Bridges hitting early shots changes the geometry of the floor, keeps defenders from loading up too aggressively, and gives Brunson more room to breathe before the Spurs can turn every possession into a crowd.

The Knicks do not need Bridges to become a primary scorer. They need him decisive, aggressive, and ready to punish help with no hesitation.

The spacing battle starts immediately

Game 1 tips Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC, and the first half will say a lot about how San Antonio plans to guard the Knicks. If the Spurs shade too much toward Brunson and Towns, Bridges has to make them pay before they get comfortable.

That swing potential is why Bridges matters so much. OG Anunoby, Josh Hart, and Mitchell Robinson all bring different forms of pressure, but Bridges is the one who can flip the floor fastest if San Antonio treats him like the secondary option it can live with.

The Knicks traded for Bridges because they wanted playoff versatility. This is the stage where that price tag either feels heavy or starts looking like the exact bill they needed to pay.