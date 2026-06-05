The NY Knicks are not even back at Madison Square Garden yet, and the Finals have already turned into a New York economy event.

Jalen Brunson has pushed the city into full championship chaos. The Knicks are in their first NBA Finals in 27 years, they have not won a title since 1973, and Game 3 on Monday is already becoming its own story before the ball ever goes up.

Brunson was stunned when told the cheapest secondary-market Game 3 ticket had climbed to about $7,500. I get it. That number is insane, but it also tells you exactly what this run has become.

New York is paying for belief again

The Knicks have always had the market. They have always had the building. What they have not had for most of the last quarter-century is a team that made people feel like the money, noise, and emotional investment were worth it.

That part has changed fast.

The Knicks are riding a 12-game playoff winning streak, already stole Game 1 in San Antonio, and erased a 14-point second-half deficit in the process. That kind of run does more than create basketball excitement. It wakes up every dormant Knicks fan who spent years waiting for the Garden to feel like the center of the sport again.

The ticket market is ugly, but it is also honest. New York believes this team can win the whole thing, and people are paying like they do not want to miss the night the city finally gets its Finals moment back.

Brunson has turned the series into a citywide event

Brunson is the face of that shift because he feels like the perfect New York star. He is not built on flash first. He is built on nerve, footwork, late-game arrogance, and a stubborn refusal to let the moment get too big.

The Game 3 frenzy makes sense because the Game 1 comeback gave Knicks fans proof that this run is not a ceremonial Finals appearance. They can beat San Antonio, survive Victor Wembanyama, win on the road, take a punch, and still close with authority.

Now New York wants its turn.

The Knicks still have to handle Game 2 on Friday, and the Spurs are too talented to assume anything. But Game 3 already has the feeling of a civic event. Celebrities, old fans, new fans, Wall Street money, outer-borough lifers, everyone is trying to get inside the same building for the same reason.

The Knicks have turned hope into scarcity, which is why the ticket prices look ridiculous and nobody in New York seems all that shocked.