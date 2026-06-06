The NY Knicks are not beating San Antonio because every possession looks clean. They are beating San Antonio because the biggest moments keep finding their poise first.

The difference right now is poise. Victor Wembanyama is the most terrifying matchup in the series, and there are stretches where the geometry of the floor looks completely unfair. But the Finals are not decided by how scary a player looks in the second quarter. They are decided by who handles the final minute without turning the whole night into a panic drill.

The Knicks beat the Spurs 105-104 in Game 2, taking a 2-0 Finals lead after Jalen Brunson hit the go-ahead free throw with 9.5 seconds left. That chance came only after Wembanyama turned it over, and San Antonio still had one last look before Wembanyama missed the final jumper.

New York keeps surviving the ugly possessions

Brunson was nowhere near his cleanest. He shot 7-for-25, fought through a brutal offensive night by his standards, and still found the play that mattered. The Knicks’ whole personality is built on that kind of stubbornness right now, because they do not need pretty as much as they need steady.

Karl-Anthony Towns gave them 21 points and 13 rebounds, Mikal Bridges added 20, and the Knicks found enough offense around Brunson to survive a night where their star guard had to grind through every inch of space. Winning on the road in June usually looks exactly that uncomfortable.

The Spurs made their push. Wembanyama scored 29, San Antonio erased a 14-point fourth-quarter deficit, and his three-point play with 57 seconds left gave the Spurs their first lead in nearly two quarters. Then the Knicks got the last three points, the last stop, and the flight home with a Finals lead that feels massive.

Wembanyama is learning under the brightest lights

Wembanyama is too good to reduce this to one turnover and one missed shot. That would be lazy. He is the reason the Spurs were close enough to steal the game, and the Knicks still have to solve his length, rim protection, and ability to change shots that normal defenders cannot even reach.

Poise is part of the test, and New York is forcing him to take it in real time. Every late catch is crowded, every outlet has pressure, and every shot feels heavier because Brunson’s team keeps finding ways to live through messy possessions and still get the result.

The Knicks have now won 13 straight playoff games, the second-longest streak in NBA postseason history, and they are going back to Madison Square Garden two wins from their first championship since 1973. Luck does not explain that kind of run, composure does.

Game 3 now becomes a response test for San Antonio and a killer-instinct test for New York. If the Knicks keep turning Wembanyama’s first Finals into a late-game poise exam, the series may not make it back to Texas.