The New York Knicks await potential good news on center Mitchell Robinson, who underwent surgery on a broken pinky last week ahead of the NBA Finals. Game 1 is set for Wednesday night against the San Antonio Spurs, where the Knicks will look to avenge their 1999 defeat to San Antonio.

Knicks list Mitchell Robinson questionable for Game 1

Robinson is listed as questionable for Game 1 with a fractured fifth metacarpal. The injury is to the bone that connects the wrist to the finger, and the hope is that Robinson will be cleared to play in Game 1.

Robinson took part in practice on Tuesday, and was seen doing shooting, dribbling, and passing drills. It is unclear to what extent Robinson practiced, though he did individual work in the previous two practices.

The Knicks can ill-afford to not have Robinson out on the court in the biggest games of the season. They need his rim protection and length underneath the rim to contain Victor Wembanyama.

ESPN’s Shams Charania reported Tuesday that while full details of how he suffered the injury are murky, Robinson suffered the injury at his home away from the team. New York has been off for eight days after sweeping the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Knicks need Robinson to end title drought

Robinson has been keen on playing in Game 1, though it is up to the medical staff if they determine Robinson can play. The team remains hopeful that he will be fully cleared to play and provide the center depth the team needs.

New York comes into the Finals facing a Spurs team they went 2-1 against in the regular season, including the NBA Cup championship game, which the Knicks won 124-113. They will now look to add more hardware to what has been a historic season, and they have a real opportunity to secure their first title in 53 years.

New York enters the series at the top of several traditional and advanced metrics. They have also won a franchise record 11 straight playoff games, with their last loss being Game 3 against the Atlanta Hawks, which was April 23.

Game 1 of the Finals will tip off at 8:30 PM EST Wednesday, and the Knicks will hold their breath regarding the status of Robinson.