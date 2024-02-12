Tommy DeVito on Giants future: ‘You never know what’s going to happen’

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants’ quarterback situation is as up in the air as can be with the NFL offseason officially underway following Super Bowl LVIII.

The Giants are gunning for a quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft when they start off with the No. 6 overall pick on Apr. 16. They’ve flip-flopped with their stance on Daniel Jones after his performance plummeted in 2023.

As for breakout rookie QB Tommy DeVito, his rapid growth under center may not have stenciled his name as secure on the Giants’ roster next year.

Giants’ Tommy DeVito is focused on football regardless of where he plays in 2024

DeVito sat down with G-Men HQ at a Fansided event and spoke on the uncertainty surrounding his job security with the Giants amidst a crowded three-man rotation and counting, saying:

“The only thing I can do is keep my head down and work and when the opportunity presents itself, just go out there and try to enjoy it and have fun and be myself, that’s really it,” DeVito remarked with a level head.

“You never know what’s going to happen. They could go and draft somebody or don’t draft somebody – I don’t know. I don’t make any of those decisions. I’m just here to play ball, do my thing and that’s that.”

Saquon and Tommy DeVito on their futures with the G-Men pic.twitter.com/eVta5ZKO1U — GMEN HQ (@GMENHQ) February 9, 2024

DeVito is poised despite the cloudy future ahead. His two Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Week honors in 2023 put him on the map and gave light to his ability to make plays despite not racking up massive yardage.

The Giants may enter 2024 with four dual-threat QB’s

The Giants have a decision to make as DeVito, Jones, Tyrod Taylor and any of their top QB draft targets all possess similar skill sets.

This is part of the reason why DeVito is not assured of his position with the team. If management does not stick with their most recent stance on Jones and opts to go with an offensive lineman or wide receiver in round one of the draft, that may be DeVito’s saving grace. If not, there’s a chance the franchise goes in a different direction.

[su_posts template=”templates/list-loop.php” posts_per_page=”3″ tax_term=”151323″ offset=”1″ order=”desc”]