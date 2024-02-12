Giants land stud offensive tackle and wide receiver in PFF’s latest 2-round mock draft

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants have plenty of needs to address on their roster entering this offseason. Thankfully, they have three picks in the first two rounds of the draft that they can use to plug some of those holes and fortify their roster for the 2024 season.

In the latest Pro Football Focus two-round mock draft, the Giants addressed three major needs, fortifying their offensive line, adding a dynamic playmaker, and bolstering their pass rush.

Giants draft stud offensive tackle in first round of PFF’s mock draft

With the sixth-overall pick in the draft, PFF’s Trevor Sikkema had the Giants taking Notre Dame offensive tackle Joe Alt. Despite the Giants’ recent heavy investments into the position, Sikkema feels as though the need is still great enough to address with their first-round pick:

“As much as I don’t believe Joe Schoen is “giving up” on Evan Neal, it feels the question mark Neal now presents at tackle is too big to pass on Alt — if the Notre Dame product is available,” Sikkema explained.

Alt was PFF’s No. 6 ranked player in College Football in 2023. He finished the season with an 86.8 PFF pass-blocking grade and a 91.7 PFF run-blocking grade with only four sacks surrendered in the campaign.

If the Giants were to draft Alt, he would project as their starting right tackle for the 2024 season. As a result, they would be likely to move 2022 first-round pick Evan Neal to the interior. Drafting Alt over a top playmaker would be a controversial decision, but Sikkema did have them landing a wide receiver in Round 2.

Giants land dynamic playmaker in the second round of PFF’s mock draft

After foregoing the opportunity to draft the likes of LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers and UGA tight end Brock Bowers in the first round of this mock draft, the Giants circled back around to the skill position group in Round 2. Sikkema had the Giants taking Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell with the No. 39 overall pick in this mock draft.

Mitchell is viewed by some as a first-round talent but could still be available on day two in a deep class of wide receiver prospects. Sikkema describes Mitchell as a “smooth route runner” for a guy his size.

A 6-foot-4, 200-pound outside receiver, Mitchell could bring some size that’s sorely missing to New York’s receiving corps. The red-zone playmaker hauled in 11 touchdown grabs this past season for the Longhorns. He finished the year with 55 receptions for 845 yards and 11 scores in 14 games played.

Giants address the defensive side of the ball with their final pick in PFF’s mock draft

Sikkema had the Giants going offense with their first two picks in this mock draft, but he had them rounding out the first two rounds with a defensive player at pick No. 47. Kansas edge rusher Austin Booker was the third and final pick that Big Blue made in this mock draft.

Booker finished the 2023 season as PFF’s highest-graded Big 12 edge rusher, posting an 82.2 overall grade. He finished the campaign with 56 total tackles, eight sacks, 12 tackles for loss, and two forced fumbles.

The 6-foot-6, 240-pound pass-rusher brings size and power to the position. The Giants’ current depth on the edge is thin behind starters Kayvon Thibodeaux and Azeez Ojulari. Booker would give new defensive coordinator Shane Bowen a developmental pass-rusher with the upside to rotate into the lineup alongside Ojulari.

Ultimately, the Giants addressed three of their biggest needs in this two-round mock draft. While the draft could certainly play out in a similar fashion, it’s too soon to know exactly which positions Big Blue will address in April. First and foremost, they will have the opportunity to address some of their weaknesses when free agency begins in March.

