Giants still a ‘team to watch’ for QB in the Draft despite Daniel Jones ‘progressing’ in injury rehab

Mystery surrounds the future of the New York Giants’ quarterback position. Daniel Jones is “expected” to be the starter in 2024 despite a disappointing 2023 campaign that ended with an ACL injury in Week 9.

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, Jones is “progressing in his ACL rehab,” but the Giants could still be in the market for a rookie quarterback.

Garafolo said Jones is “progressing” in his rehab from a torn ACL suffered against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 9. Jones finished the season with only six games started, compiling a poor stat line of two touchdowns to six interceptions with only 909 yards through the air.

Jones was “sitting on the practice field throwing” a few weeks ago, according to Garafolo. This is a positive indicator that Jones is making sufficient progress in his recovery. Garafolo continued, saying the Giants “still continue to expect [Jones] to be ready for Week 1.”

The Giants are still a “team to watch” to draft a quarterback this offseason

Despite the Giants’ expectations for Jones to be ready at the start of the regular season, they are still considered a team to watch in this year’s draft.

“The Giants will have the sixth-overall pick in the draft and general manager Joe Schoen was at a bunch of games this past fall involving the college quarterbacks we expect to go high in the draft,” Garafolo said.

Among those games Schoen attended included a matchup between USC and Washington featuring projected No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams of USC, and another top signal-caller in the draft, Michael Penix Jr. of Washington.

“Look for the Giants potentially [to draft a quarterback],” Garafolo continued. “Could they jockey for a position or stay at six? Who knows. We’ll let you know in the next 74 days.”

It’s decision-making time for the Giants’ front office. After giving Jones a four-year, $160 million contract last offseason, they sit in a precarious position having so much money tied up into Jones but no clear answer on the future of the quarterback position.