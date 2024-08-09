The Giants have enough backfield talent to offset the loss of Saquon Barkley

Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

As the New York Giants embark on the 2024 NFL season, they face the challenge of replacing star-studded running back Saquon Barkley. Known for his explosive playmaking ability and significant contributions to the team’s offense, Barkley’s exit marks the end of an era.

However, the G-Men are not devoid of talent; instead, they’ve cultivated a running back room filled with versatility and promise, signaling a potential shift in their offensive strategy.

Devin Singletary’s production is not far off from Barkley’s

Devin Singletary, the seasoned veteran signed by the Giants after a successful one-year stint with the Houston Texans, is poised to take the lead in the backfield. Although he did not play in the team’s preseason opener against the Detroit Lions, his track record speaks volumes.

Last season, Singletary single-handedly revived Houston’s lackluster run game and finished the season with 1,091 total yards, including 898 rushing yards.

While Singletary may not have the same highlight reel moments as Barkley, the consistency he brings to the run game will be vital for Big Blue moving forward.

The statistics from last season prove that the production gap between Singletary and Barkley may not be as vast as people think. Barkley totaled 1,242 yards from scrimmage with 962 rushing yards. If Singletary had started the entire season, his numbers might have matched or surpassed Barkley’s.

Giants’ RBs shined in preseason opener against the Detroit Lions

With the receivers looking almost invisible, the G-Men’s run game was the driving force behind the team’s 14-3 win over Detroit. Runningbacks Tyrone Tracy Jr., Eric Gray, and Dante “Turbo” Miller combined for 141 yards on just 21 carries, averaging 6.7 yards per attempt, while contributing to the passing game.

The Giants selected Tracy in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, and he immediately made an impact. Tracy was the first RB on the field in the preseason opener, and despite handling the ball just five times, he managed to break four tackles and earn three first downs. The rookie recorded 26 total yards, averaging 5.2 yards per carry.

Gray emerged as an unexpected standout in the backfield. While many believed he might be on the verge of being cut, he silenced critics with an impressive performance last night.

As a rookie last season, Gray had limited opportunities, finishing with only four carries. However, during those few chances, he did show a few bursts of talent.

In last night’s victory, the second-year back took charge, recording four rushing attempts for 52 yards and two touchdowns, including a remarkable juke to evade a Lions defender on his way to a 48-yard touchdown.

Beyond his contributions on the ground, Gray was also instrumental in the passing game, leading the team with four receptions on four targets for 46 yards.

Undrafted rookie “Turbo” Miller may have also solidified his spot on the roster with a stellar performance against Detroit, carrying the ball 12 times for a game-high 63 yards at an average of 5.3 yards per carry, including a long run of 19 yards. Miller also contributed in the passing game with two receptions for seven yards.

Giants could take on the RB by committee approach for the 2024 season

The G-Men have enough talent in the backfield to embrace a running back-by-committee strategy. This approach keeps the offense versatile and helps reduce the wear and tear on individual players throughout a long season — a problem they faced too many times with Barkley.

Judging by their performance thus far, the Giants can look forward to having a dynamic playmaker on the field regardless of which running back is out there.