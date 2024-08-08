Giants’ 5th-round pick from 2023 may be in danger of losing his roster spot

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants turned over the running back position this off-season with the departure of Saquon Barkley. They immediately targeted cheaper alternatives on the free agent market, eventually settling on Devin Singletary, who signed a three-year, $16.5 million deal, which included $9.5 million guaranteed.

The 26-year-old has had a successful NFL career and is coming off a season where he posted 986 yards and five touchdowns over 238 attempts. Overall, Singletary is a bruising running back who fights for extra yards, and that’s all the Giants really need as they transition to a more pass-happy offense.

The Giants Have Some Big Choices to Make at Running Back

However, the Giants also drafted Tyrone Tracy in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL draft out of Purdue. Tracy led all college running backs with 4.44 yards after contact last season, so the expectation is that he will play an important role as a rookie.

Tracy has been showing out during training camp and joint practices, with the fifth-round pick from 2023, Eric Gray, quickly losing favor.

Gray, 24, is a former Oklahoma back who recorded 17 running attempts last year for 48 yards and a fumble. Gray doesn’t have the burst the Giants are looking for in the offensive backfield, and his ball security has been problematic.

The Giants tried to stick him as a punt returner, but he routinely dropped the ball and was prone to mistakes. The Giants need a more balanced player, and while they will likely roster more than two running backs, Gray’s spot may be in jeopardy due to his lack of value on special teams.

“Playing the running back position at the highest level you can and everything that goes along with it, protection, runs, routes, everything that goes into being a capable running back in this league,” Daboll said.

Dante Miller Has Been on Fire

Other teams will certainly cut a number of experienced veterans, and the Giants may be looking to scoop one up if Tracy continues to dominate. With that being said, they also have former South Carolina running back Dante Miller, who’s been putting on a show at training camp.

“I do have elite speed, and that’s just gonna be one of my things,’’ Miller said. “I’m blessed to have that. I’m lucky enough to be able to go out there and display it.’’

Miller will undoubtedly have opportunities to showcase his value during Thursday night’s preseason game against the Detroit Lions. Miller has blazing speed and could be an asset as a return man. At 5-foot-9 and 200 pounds, his athleticism certainly drives his stock up, and the Giants are looking for burst, which he offers plenty of.

Playmakers are what the Giants need on offense, and both Tracy and Miller offer that quality. Gray is certainly falling behind, making him a potential roster cut just one year after being drafted.