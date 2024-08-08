Giants: Good news and bad news from 14-3 win over the Lions in preseason opener

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants rested the majority of their starters for Thursday night’s preseason opener against the Detroit Lions. Nevertheless, their backups performed well, leading the Giants to a 14–3 win to kick off their preseason.

The Giants have some talent in their backfield

New York Giants running back Eric Gray (20) runs towards the end zone for the first touchdown of the game,, Thursday, August 8 2024, in East Rutherford. Credit: Kevin R. Wexler / NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

With starting running back Devin Singletary out of the lineup, the Giants’ trio of backups each got their opportunities to shine — and they each made the most of their chances. In particular, second-year running back Eric Gray really stood out, totaling 98 all-purpose yards from scrimmage and scoring two touchdowns.

Gray rushed for 52 yards and two touchdowns on four carries, including the highlight of the game — a 48-yard score in the second quarter. He also grabbed four receptions on four targets for 46 receiving yards. Gray has had his roster security brought into question in recent days, so this performance was much needed.

Eric Gray heard that “roster bubble” chatter?



What a move, sick run, first Giants touchdown of the preseason? #Giants100 pic.twitter.com/yRGME59Fg8 — Anthony Rivardo (@Anthony_Rivardo) August 9, 2024

Rookie fifth-round pick Tyrone Tracy Jr. also turned heads as he rushed for 26 yards on five carries. He broke a couple of tackles along the way as he started the game in the backfield for Big Blue.

Third-string rusher Dante “Turbo” Miller also had his fair share of impressive runs. The Giants are unlikely to find a home for all three of these guys on the roster behind Singletary, but picking one to release won’t be an easy decision.

The Giants still have questions at quarterback

Aug 8, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Drew Lock (2) throws the ball during the first half against the Detroit Lions at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Second-string quarterback Drew Lock got the start with Daniel Jones resting. Lock struggled, however, in his first preseason action with the G-Men, going 4-of-10 passing for 17 yards and one interception. He left the game early with a hip injury and was replaced by fan-favorite third-stringer Tommy DeVito.

General manager Joe Schoen later said that, had he needed to, Lock was fine and could have made a return. However, Lock’s poor performance through the first quarter has fans worried about the talent the Giants have behind Jones.

DeVito played about three full quarters and he played well. He threw the ball with timing and aggression, attempting a few deep passes downfield. Cutlets ultimately finished 8-of-15 passing for 92 yards.

Following this first preseason games, fans will wonder how safe Lock’s job is as the team’s second-string quarterback. DeVito won over the fanbase last season after stringing together a three-game winning streak midway through the campaign. Now entering his second season, he outperformed Lock in the first preseason game, opening a potential quarterback controversy in the second string.

The Giants won the battle of the trenches

Detroit Lions quarterback Nate Sudfeld (8) gets ready to throw the ball as New York Giants linebacker Boogie Basham (55) tries to prevent the pass, Thursday, August 8 2024, in East Rutherford. Credit: Kevin R. Wexler / NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

The impact of new offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo and new defensive coordinator Shane Bowen was seemingly on display in the first preseason matchup. The Giants’ offensive line looked like a new and improved unit, opening lanes in the rushing game and keeping the team’s two quarterbacks upright. The offensive line has been the Giants’ Achilles heel for years. This was a step in the right direction.

Bowen’s history of coaching great run-defending units was a key factor that got him hired by head coach Brian Daboll this offseason. The Giants’ defensive front lived up to the hype. Inside linebacker Dyontae Johnson had two tackles for loss. The Giants racked up four total sacks and eight total tackles for loss in the contest as they held the Lions’ offense to just 228 total yards