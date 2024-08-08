Giants’ 3rd-year safety can establish himself as Week 1 starter with strong preseason

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

As the New York Giants gear up for the upcoming NFL season, the safety position has become a focal point of discussion following the departure of star safety Xavier McKinney in free agency this offseason.

With a significant void to fill, the Giants opted to address their need in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft, selecting Tyler Nubin from Minnesota with the No. 47 overall pick. While Nubin was expected to be an immediate starter, he was hampered early in training camp by a calf injury, opening the door for third-year pro Dane Belton to seize the opportunity.

Dane Belton is a proven ballhawk

Jul 26, 2024; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants safety Dane Belton (24) catches a pass with one hand during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Boland-USA TODAY Sports

Belton has served as a part-time safety with a keen sense for the football over the past two seasons. Despite limited time so far, he has made a notable impact when on the field.

Since joining the Giants, the 23-year-old has played in 32 games, starting seven of them. During his rookie year, he was on the field for only 39% of the defensive snaps (390), while last year he played just 26% (296). Throughout this limited period, Belton has recorded four interceptions, five passes defended, and three fumble recoveries.

Fellow safety Jason Pinnock has praised Belton’s “ballhawk” ability, highlighting that getting the ball is a priority in their safety room.

“Dane, as we know, he gets the ball,” Pinnock said. “I think we all know that. I’m excited, man. I’m excited to be with another safety just like last year as far as X (McKinney). Just ready to get the ball. That’s the biggest thing in our room.”

The Giants’ starting free safety job is Belton’s to lose

Jul 26, 2024; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants safety Dane Belton (24) and New York Giants defensive back Alex Johnson (25) take the field during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Boland-USA TODAY Sports

With Nubin missing time with injury, Belton has gained an advantage in the race for the starting safety position. The former fourth-round pick has been a camp standout and his determination for a bigger role has been on full display.

“I feel I earned the right to play more [last year],” Belton said per Darryl Slater of NJ.com. “This year im trying to the job.”

Defensive coordinator Shane Bowen has taken notice of Belton’s efforts. He acknowledged that it would be great to see Nubin on the field, but it appears that Belton has already solidified his position as the starter (for now):

“I think obviously we want them all out there. It’s tough to improve when you’re not practicing. It is. And one thing I’ll say for Dane is he’s taken ownership of it, and he’s fighting like hell to earn that job. Which he should. It’s his job to lose right now.” (h/t Giants.com)

As the preseason begins, the spotlight is on Belton. His camp performances have not only boosted his case for a starting role but have heightened the stakes for Nubin. If Belton continues to excel, it could mean that the rookie will have to wait longer than expected to make his NFL debut as a starter.