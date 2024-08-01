Giants’ former 4th-round safety has a chance to secure a starting job

Credit: Lucas Boland-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants utilized their second-round draft pick to select top safety prospect Tyler Nubin from Minnesota. Nubin, known for his solid ball-tracking abilities and leadership skills during his collegiate career, faced a setback with a calf injury that has sidelined him for the majority of training camp. This situation has opened the door for 2022 fourth-round pick Dane Belton to potentially secure a starting role.

According to Giants’ DC Shane Bowen, the starting free safety job is Belton’s to lose.

The Giants Are Giving Dane Belton a Real Opportunity

Dane Belton, an Iowa product, has been patiently awaiting his chance to shine. With the departure of Xavier McKinney to the Green Bay Packers, Belton’s opportunity to clinch the starting job has significantly increased. McKinney’s exit from the Giants’ lineup leaves a void in a defense that greatly benefited from his skills.

Belton’s Performance Review

In the latter part of the 2023 season, Belton showed promising signs of potential. He participated in 295 total snaps, allowing 141 yards and one touchdown while securing two interceptions. His performance peaked during the final two games against Los Angeles and Philadelphia, where he recorded six tackles and both of his interceptions. However, his 22.9% missed tackle rate poses a concern and indicates an area that requires improvement.

Belton is recognized for his hard-hitting approach and ability to support the run defense, but he needs to enhance his overall gameplay to compensate for McKinney’s departure.

Tyler Nubin’s Potential Impact

Last season, while playing for the Golden Gophers, Nubin logged 768 snaps and demonstrated impressive defensive skills with a 9.4% missed tackle rate. He allowed just 90 yards and two touchdowns, and he made significant contributions with five interceptions and four pass breakups. Nubin’s excellent vision and athleticism enable him to effectively navigate the defensive backfield and provide support against the run.

Physical Attributes and Positional Value

At 6-foot-2 and 210 pounds, Nubin possesses the ideal frame that the Giants are seeking for their safety position. Although free safety is not typically considered a high-value position based on impact, the Giants made a strategic decision to focus their resources elsewhere following McKinney’s departure.

Strategic Defensive Shifts

The Giants have redirected their investment towards enhancing the pass rush by acquiring star pass rusher Brian Burns from the Carolina Panthers, sealing the deal with a five-year, $141 million contract. This strategic move is designed to bolster the front four, which is expected to alleviate pressure from a secondary that is relatively young and inexperienced. The upcoming season will reveal how these changes impact the Giants’ overall defensive effectiveness.