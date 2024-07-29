Giants’ 3rd-year ballhawk gunning for starting safety job

Credit: Lucas Boland-USA TODAY Sports

While the New York Giants wait on rookie second-round pick Tyler Nubin to return to the practice field, another young safety has impressed while stepping into a larger role.

Third-year defensive back Dane Belton has been a standout performer at the Giants’ recent training camp practices as he is gunning for a starting job in the secondary this season.

Dane Belton has been turning heads at training camp

Credit: Lucas Boland-USA TODAY Sports

Belton told reporters that he is pushing for the starting job this summer, saying that he feels he has earned the right to see more regular-season playing time:

“I feel like I earned the right to play [more last year],” Belton said per Darryl Slater of NJ.com. “This year, I’m trying to take the job.”

As great as Belton has been at camp, his performance should not be a complete shocker. He hasn’t played much during the first two seasons of his NFL career, but anytime Belton has seen the field, fans have seen him make plays. The Iowa product has totaled four interceptions, five passes defended, and three fumble recoveries despite playing just 686 total defensive snaps in his career so far.

Belton could earn a larger role in the defense if he continues his strong play this summer. He has been among the top standout performers at training camp and, with preseason right around the corner, there will be no shortage of opportunities for Belton to earn himself playing time. But he will be competing with other young defensive backs for a potential starting role.

Who will be the Giants’ starting free safety?

Nubin entered the summer as the Giants’ projected starting free safety. The second-round rookie enters the NFL with sky-high potential after wrapping up a collegiate career in which he set the record for most career interceptions at the University of Minnesota (13). However, he has been sidelined with a calf injury, which has given Belton the opportunity to see increased playing time at practice.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Along with Belton and Nubin are some other young defensive backs who could push for playing time. Among them is 2023 seventh-round pick Gervarrius Owens, who had an interception at Monday morning’s practice. Veteran safety Jalen Mills is also on the roster but not practicing due to an injury.

The Giants will determine who starts in the secondary over the course of the summer. Training camp practices will provide valuable opportunities, but so will preseason playing time. But it looks like it’s shaping up to be a battle between Belton and Nubin for the starting free safety job this season.