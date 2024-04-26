Giants draft safety Tyler Nubin in Round 2 as Xavier McKinney replacement

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants selected Minnesota safety Tyler Nubin No. 47 overall in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft on Friday night. A run of cornerbacks came off the board to start the second round, leaving the Giants to take the first safety in the draft class as their replacement for Xavier McKinney, who departed this offseason in free agency.

Nubin will step into the Giants’ defense as the expected immediate starter at free safety. The 6-foot-1, 199-pound defensive back is considered to be the top safety in this year’s draft class. Nubin is a 22-year-old safety who racked up 53 total tackles, four pass defenses, and five interceptions in 2023.

Pro Football Focus ranked Nubin the No. 1 safety in the class:

“Nubin possesses the athleticism, football IQ and run-defense potential to be a versatile and impactful safety in any scheme, though he would likely make the most plays in a system that consistently uses two-deep coverages, allowing him to play free, robber and box safety roles.” Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus

According to PFF, Nubin posted a 33.0 passer rating allowed in coverage since 2021. His 90.1 Coverage Grade in 2023 ranked first among all Power Five safeties. Since 2021, Nubin has racked up 12 interceptions, 11 pass breakups, and just 376 yards allowed in coverage, per PFF. The Giants are adding an excellent cover man to the back end of their secondary.

The Giants lost starting safety Xavier McKinney in free agency this offseason, leaving a massive void in their defensive lineup. Prior to the NFL Draft, they had done very little to address this loss, only signing a backup-level safety in veteran Jalen Mills.

Like McKinney, Nubin is a second-round pick who will be expected to lead a starting role for New York. He will compete alongside the likes of Dane Belton for the full-time starting gig, but as such a high draft pick, Nubin will be expected to become the team’s starter early in his career.

He has big shoes to fill, however. McKinney established himself as one of the best safeties in the NFL before leaving for the Green Bay Packers this offseason. As the Giants rebuild their secondary this offseason, Nubin will be viewed as a high-profile addition. He has the potential to turn into a high-quality player for the Giants.