3 Giants to keep an eye on in the preseason opener vs the Lions

The New York Giants kick off their preseason on Thursday night at 7 PM EST with a home game against the Detroit Lions. After two tough joint practice days with the Lions on Monday and Tuesday, the Giants are not expected to play their starters in their first preseason game. This will give plenty of young and rising players increased playing time and an opportunity to showcase their talents to the coaching staff as they compete for spots on the depth chart.

The Giants have a rookie emerging at RB2

Throughout the summer, rookie running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. has been turning heads and earning increased playing time. The rookie fifth-round pick out of Purdue has been making plays, demonstrating his versatile skillset on the practice field.

Tracy is a former wide receiver converted to running back who established himself as a tackle-breaking machine in his final collegiate season. Tracy forced 46 missed tackles in 2023 on just 132 touches. He averaged 6.3 yards per carry, totaling 716 rushing yards on his lone collegiate campaign as a starting running back.

With starting running back Devin Singletary unlikely to see any reps, Tracy should get the start in the backfield and the bulk of the carries. He will be one of the most exciting rookies to watch on the offensive side of the ball.

The Battle at Free Safety: Tyler Nubin vs. Dane Belton

On the defensive side of the ball, another exciting Giants rookie should see some playing time amidst a battle on the depth chart. Second-round pick Tyler Nubin is listed as the second-string free safety behind third-year player Dane Belton, who got a head start on the starting job with Nubin sidelined at the beginning of training camp.

The starting job is anything but set in stone, however, and the way that Belton and Nubin perform in the preseason could ultimately decide who holds that spot come Week 1. Belton should get the start against the Lions, but there is a good chance that the reps are divided evenly between the two youngsters.

Could Theo Johnson emerge as the Giants’ starting tight end?

The Giants surprisingly listed Theo Johnson as their fourth-string tight end on their first unofficial depth chart. However, he has received plenty of playing time with the first team this summer, which could lead to him playing an expanded role in the preseason opener.

Johnson is an athletic, 6-foot-6 tight end who makes plays as a vertical threat in the middle of the field. He caught seven touchdown grabs in 2023 at Penn State. Johnson should see plenty of playing time against the Lions as head coach Brian Daboll continues to discern what the Giants’ tight end room will look like following Darren Waller’s retirement this offseason.