Giants’ undrafted rookie running back is earning a role at camp

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants’ running back room has become an intriguing position to watch during training camp this summer. With Saquon Barkley departing in free agency, the Giants are implementing a new running back-by-committee strategy in their offense, and one undrafted rookie is emerging as a key member of the backfield.

Dante “Turbo” Miller has been turning heads at training camp

Jul 26, 2024; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants running back Dante Miller (25) catches a pass as New York Giants linebacker Darius Muasau (53) trails during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Boland-USA TODAY Sports

The Giants signed Dante “Turbo” Miller earlier this offseason as an undrafted free agent out of South Carolina. Miller’s path to the NFL is unique as he fought adversity and took a winding road to reach his destination. An NCAA ruling didn’t go Miller’s way as he didn’t win his appeal to play an extra year of eligibility this past season. As a result, he became an undrafted free agent one year early and missed out on the entire 2023-24 season.

But Miller kept himself in playing shape, waiting for the right opportunity. The Giants gave Miller a chance and he has seized it, making the most of every practice this summer.

Once viewed as simply a camp body, “Turbo” has been turning heads at training camp and carving out a role for himself in the offense. He ripped a long run down the left sideline against the Detroit Lions during Tuesday’s joint practice:

Miller reportedly ran a 4.27s 40-yard dash at South Carolina’s pro day this offseason and benched 225 pounds 28 times. The 5-foot-9, 200-pound running back possesses rare athleticism, blending speed, strength, and power in his compact frame. That athleticism has shown up during camp as Miller has broken free for big gains as both a rusher and receiver.

Miller faces competition to make the Giants’ final roster

Jul 26, 2024; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. (29) carries as New York Giants defensive back Elijah Riley (34) follows during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Boland-USA TODAY Sports

While Miller has stood out this summer, so has another fellow rookie running back. Fifth-round draft pick Tyrone Tracy Jr. has been carving out a role as the Giants’ No. 2 running back during camp. The Purdue product brings a versatile skillset to the backfield as a former wide receiver converted running back.

Also competing for a roster spot is second-year rusher Eric Gray. While Gray hasn’t gotten as much attention as Miller and Tracy this summer, he is still a talented player that the Giants felt confident enough to invest a fifth-round draft pick in last offseason.

Miller will need to perform at a high level this preseason and prove that he brings more than just impressive athletic testing to the table. How he performs in game situations will be a crucial factor in the coaching staff’s decision to keep or cut Turbo at the end of the summer.