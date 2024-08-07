The Giants seem to finally have stability at right tackle

Credit: Lucas Boland-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants’ offensive line has been a longstanding source of frustration. Over the years, injuries and inconsistent performances have plagued the offensive line, leaving quarterbacks vulnerable and hindering the team’s overall performance.

However, the recent acquisition of Jermaine Eluemunor in free agency appears to mark a turning point for the franchise. Signed to a two-year, $14 million deal, Eluemunor has emerged as a beacon of hope and stability on the right side of the line.

Jermaine Eluemunor is locking down the Giants’ starting right tackle job

Eluemunor brings experience to a position that desperately needs it. The G-Men drafted promising tackle Evan Neal with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft, hoping he would bolster their offensive line. However, injuries and poor play have marred Neal’s contributions since then.

In contrast, Eluemunor’s presence has not only solidified the right tackle position but also provided quarterback Daniel Jones with a sense of security. Throughout training camp, Eluemunor quickly established himself as a starter, taking crucial reps while Neal worked with trainers on the sideline.

Eluemunor was impressive during joint practices with the Detroit Lions

Eluemunor’s ability to consistently perform during joint practices, especially against formidable opponents like former No. 2 overall pick Aidan Hutchinson, should not go unnoticed.

Despite Hutchinson’s impressive track record — 21 sacks over his first two seasons and a breakout year with 11.5 sacks last season — Eluemunor held his own.

At 29 years old, Eluemunor brings the Giants the experience and stability they desperately need. While he may not be the flashiest offensive lineman in the league, he represents a safe bet at right tackle.

The team’s offensive success largely hinges on its ability to provide its $40 million quarterback adequate time to execute plays. Eluemunor can deliver the level of performance expected from an average NFL tackle — a significant upgrade for a struggling line.