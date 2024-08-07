Giants’ new star pass-rushing duo building ‘cohesiveness’ at training camp

Credit: Lucas Boland-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants’ defensive line is aiming to be one of the best in the NFL this season after pulling off a blockbuster trade this offseason to acquire star pass-rusher Brian Burns. He will be joining former fifth-overall pick Kayvon Thibodeaux as the rising star enters his third season in the NFL, aiming to take that next step forward after an 11.5-sack sophomore campaign.

Burns and Thibodeaux have lived up to the hype so far this summer. The two have been living in opposing backfields throughout the team’s training camp practices. Their potential as a lethal duo really shined during the Giants’ joint practices with the Detroit Lions on Monday and Tuesday.

Kayvon Thibodeaux details the “cohesiveness” he and Brian Burns are forming

Apr 25, 2024; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; (Left) NY Giants #0 Brian Burns and #5 Kayvon Thibodeaux during the NY Giants and NY Jets draft party at MetLife Stadium. Credit: Michael Karas / USA TODAY NETWORK

Following another dominant outing against the Lions on Tuesday, Thibodeaux spoke to the media and expressed his excitement to be playing alongside Burns this season. Thibodeaux detailed the way in which he and Burns will serve to make each other better this season:

“It’s the cohesiveness,” Thibodeaux said via Giants.com. “When you have two rushers that can at the base, just hold down their sides and create a pocket that’s hard for the quarterback to throw out of. It helps the back end; the back end helps the front end.”

Burns and Thibodeaux are attempting to form a symbiotic attachment to one another this summer by working together to improve their craft at practice. Thibodeaux says the pair is adopting a “growth mentality” this summer:

“One of the coaches, he likes to say ‘symbiosis’, there’s multiple parts working together for the greater good, but just helping each other. And I said whether it’s communication, whether it’s moves, since we’ve been playing together, I’ve added something to his game. He’s added something to my game. It’s been a real, kind of growth mentality.”

The Giants’ pass rush could be lethal this season

East Rutherford, NJ — July 24, 2024 — Outside linebackers, Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux during the first day of training camp for the 2024 New York Giants. Credit: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Along with Burns and Thibodeaux is elite defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence. The three of them will form a terrifying trio of pass-rushers for opposing offensive lines to handle. With the addition of Burns, the Giants’ new defensive line combined for 24 sacks and 149 pressures last season (PFF):

Dexter Lawrence: 4.5 sacks, 65 pressures

Kayvon Thibodeaux: 11.5 sacks, 44 pressures

Brian Burns: 8 sacks, 40 pressures

As Thibodeaux pointed out, having Burns lining up on the other side of the defensive line will only help to improve his own production. The two edge rushers will play off one another, soaking up blockers to free up the other rusher and pushing the pocket into each other’s rush lanes. Meanwhile, Lawrence himself holds up three offensive linemen on some reps as teams frantically triple-team him to slow him down.

One-on-one pass-rushing opportunities will be abundant for the Giants’ main three pass-rushers. Considering the talent each of them possesses, the one-on-one rushes should yield plenty of pressures and sacks this season.