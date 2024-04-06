Giants sign UDFA running back with elite speed and incredible story

Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants added some talent to their backfield on Friday afternoon, signing running back Dante Miller.

“Lil Turbo” Dante Miller has had an interesting start to his football career

A 5-foot-9, 200-pound rusher, Miller is nicknamed “Lil Turbo” for his punch-packing frame and his lightning-fast playing style. He reportedly ran a 4.27s 40-yard dash at South Carolina’s pro day last month and benched 225 pounds 28 times.

Miller is an athletically and physically gifted runner who has had a curious start to his football career. He last played in 2022 at the University of South Carolina as a graduate transfer walk-on from Columbia University.

An NCAA ruling didn’t go Miller’s way as he didn’t win his appeal to play an extra year of eligibility this past season. As a result, he became an undrafted free agent one year early, kept himself in playing shape this season, and now will receive an opportunity with the Giants.

Now Miller has a Columbia bachelor’s degree, a South Carolina master’s degree (and another on the way), and just signed with the Giants (per Andy Staples of On3 Sports). His path to the NFL is unorthodox, but inspiring to say the least.

READ MORE: Giants re-sign free agent linebacker after solid first season in New York

What could Miller bring to the Giants?

In 2022, Miller rushed 38 yards on six carries for the Gamecocks. Prior to playing at South Carolina, Miller was an All-Ivy selection at Columbia. He rushed for 1,281 yards on 258 carries with six touchdowns from 2018 to 2021 at Columbia.

Miller will bring his elite speed and athleticism to the Giants this summer. He will have an opportunity to compete for a roster spot during training camp as a depth piece at running back and a potential return specialist. Miller’s athleticism could be utilized in the NFL’s newly implemented kickoff format.