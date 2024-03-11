Giants sign running back Devin Singletary to 3-year contract

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants watched as the rival Philadelphia Eagles signed star running back Saquon Barkley to a three-year contract on Monday afternoon. The Giants never gave Barkley an offer, and he subsequently signed with a team that has championship aspirations for 2024 and beyond.

To supplement Saquon’s loss, the Giants signed veteran running back Devin Singletary to a three-year contract worth up to $19.5 million. The base contract lands at $16.5 million with $3 million in incentives. However, this deal will likely be structured in a way that allows the Giants to get out after the second year with minimal dead money.

The Giants Should Get Solid Value Out of Devin Singletary

Singletary is coming off a season where he played 276 snaps and logged 238 rushing attempts for 986 yards, five touchdowns, and one fumble. He averaged 4.1 yards per carry, 0.2 yards more than Saquon did in 2023. The former third-round selection by the Buffalo Bills has a tangible connection with general manager Joe Schoen, who helped scout him out of Florida.

Singletary also added 245 yards through the air this past season, showcasing his value as a dual-threat option out of the backfield. The Giants wanted to spend less at the running back spot, and they cut that money in half compared to the $12.5 million per season Barkley will earn from the Eagles over the next three years.

The Giants also signed Jon Runyan from the Green Bay Packers to a three-year, $30 million deal, including $17 million guaranteed. Up to this point, the team has only spent $15.5 million in free agency, so there could be more big moves on the way after an active day on the free-agent market.